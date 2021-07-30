Minor league games in Florida called off amid COVID-19 surge

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)The surging number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is affecting minor league baseball in the state as a pair of games involving the Philadelphia Phillies organization will not be played on Friday.

Class A Clearwater announced that Friday night’s home game with Fort Myers has been postponed to ”allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Threshers organization.”

The rookie-level Florida Complex League game between the Phillies and the Tigers East also scheduled for Friday in Clearwater was listed as canceled due to COVID-19.

The nearby Class A Tampa Tarpons have placed five players on the COVID-19 list over the past week but have been able to continue playing. They are part of the New York Yankees organization.

