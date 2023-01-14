SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor scored 18 points as Merrimack beat Stonehill 59-47 on Saturday.

Minor had 14 rebounds for the Warriors (5-14, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Derkack added 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six assists. Devon Savage shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Max Zegarowski finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-12, 3-2). Stonehill also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Sims. Shamir Johnson also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Merrimack hosts Wagner while Stonehill hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

—

