PITTSBURGH (AP)Joe Mischler threw three touchdown passes and Duquesne rolled to a 33-0 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Duquesne (4-7, 3-4 Northeast Conference) has posted three straight shutout wins over Wagner (1-10, 1-6). The Dukes beat the Seahawks 44-0 last season and 17-0 in 2020. Wagner last scored on Duquesne in a 28-24 victory over the Dukes in 2019.

Mischler staked Duquesne to a 7-0 lead after one quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dwayne Menders Jr.

Mischler sandwiched scoring strikes to Nick Leopold covering 4 yards and a 6-yarder to Billy Lucas around a short field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz and the Dukes led 24-0 at halftime.

Freshman Jamario Clements had a 12-yard touchdown run and Andrew Smith kicked a 29-yard field goal – his first of the season – in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Mischler finished 9-of-20 passing for 156 yards with two interceptions for Duquesne. Menders caught three passes for 116 yards. Lucas ran for 114 yards on 17 carries, while Clements carried 12 times for 94 yards.

Quincy Guy-Barnes completed 8 of 23 passes for 114 yards with two picks for Wagner. The Seahawks managed just 164 yards of offense.

