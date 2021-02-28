Missing former Texans player found dead in Florida

Louis Nix of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Tuesday, July 7, 2015. (AP Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, (KETK/NBC) – According to NBC News, former NFL defensive lineman Louis Nix was found dead Saturday just days after being reported missing in Florida.

Nix’s mother confirmed his death after authorities pulled a vehicle matching his cars description out of a retention pond near his apartment, according to NBC affiliate WTLV. He had been reported missing on Wednesday.

It is unclear if a cause of death has been determined.

Nix, 29 at the time of his death, was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 after a stint at Notre Dame. Notre Dame released a statement after his death, saying he was known in college as “Irish Chocolate” or “Big Lou”. Brian Kelly, Notre Dame football coach, tweeted a video on Sunday remembering Nix.

Louis Nix, “Irish Chocolate,” we carry these memories until we see you again 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ndTZ9DeaQP — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 28, 2021

In the time just before and during his first professional season, Nix had knee surgery twice. He played three seasons in the NFL, playing for the Texans, New York Giants, the Washington Football Team and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nix was also the victim of an armed robbery in December. Two men approached him as he was filling his tried at a gas station. He was shot and spent 10 days in the hospital.

According to a statement from Notre Dame, Nix earned his Notre Dame degree in film, television and theatre from the College of Arts and Letters in May 2014. He is survived by his parents Louis Nix and Stephanie Ancrum.