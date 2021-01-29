Mission for Georgetown: Control Providence’s David Duke

Providence do-everything guard David Duke has gained the attention of coaches around the Big East.

Coming off a season-high 31 points, Duke and the Friars target a third win in four games when they travel to Washington, D.C., to play struggling Georgetown on Saturday.

Duke, whose previous high this season was 30 points at Xavier on Jan. 10, drained four 3-pointers and added six rebounds, six assists and three steals as Providence knocked (9-7, 5-5 Big East) off Marquette 72-63 in overtime on Wednesday in its first home game since Jan. 2. The victory improved the Friars to 3-0 in overtime wins this season.

“I just try to stay even keel and know that as long as I put our team in a good position to win, that’s all that matters,” Duke said after the game. “I just let the game come to me more today instead of forcing it.”

Duke shot 10 of 22 from the floor against Marquette to snap a three-game stretch in which he shot just 23.9 percent (11 of 46) and averaged 13 points an outing. He averages 19.5 points, adds 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 4.8 assists. The 6-foot-5 Duke also leads the team with 37 3-pointers and is shooting 43.5 percent from deep.

Duke and big man Nate Watson (18.0) have provided 51.5 percent of the scoring this season for the Friars.

Georgetown (3-8, 1-5 ACC) hasn’t played since dropping its fifth straight game on Jan. 9, a 74-69 loss at Syracuse. They have had four games postponed since and six on the season due to COVID-19 protocols. In fact, the first game of this series was postponed on Jan. 16.

Jamorko Pickett had 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against the Orange, and Jahvon Blair added 16 points and a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double. The senior also drained four 3-pointers.

Georgetown closed a 16-point deficit to three with 3:10 left but couldn’t get closer.

“I thought my team, especially in the second half, we fought hard,” head coach Patrick Ewing said.

Blair leads the team in scoring (18.0), assists (42) and 3-pointers (32) and has reached double figures in all 11 games.

The Hoyas lead the all-time series, 46-30, but the Friars have won four of the past five at Georgetown.

–Field Level Media