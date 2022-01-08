No. 2 Duke latest to fall prey to Miami in 9-win stretch

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74 on Saturday night.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes (13-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their ninth straight game.

This time, days after rallying from 18 down to beat Syracuse, Miami won at Duke’s famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium with a fearless performance that had them repeatedly beating defenders off the dribble or on backcuts while answering every push by the homestanding Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1).

After a free throw from Isaiah Wong pushed Miami to the 76-74 lead with 8.0 seconds left, Duke had two chances to win. On the first, Wendell Moore Jr. pushed the ballcourt and launched a 3-pointer from near the Duke bench, but the ball bounced out of bounds on a loose rebound and went back to the Blue Devils with 0.7 on the clock.

On the final play, Moore inbounded to freshman Trevor Keels, whose desperation 3 hit the rim but wasn’t particularly close to end it.

McGusty finished with 14 points for Miami, which shot 58% in the second half. Star freshman Paolo Banchero had 20 points to lead Duke.

MISSOURI 92, NO. 15 ALABAMA 86

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat Alabama for its first win in three weeks.

The Tigers (7-7, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn’t played since Dec. 29.

Jarron Coleman scored 18 points and Dajuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each had 15 for the Tigers. Brown, a junior, had his seventh career double-double.

The Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-2) got within four points with 12 seconds left, but the Tigers held off Alabama despite only making one basket in the final five minutes.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 19 points, Jaden Shackelford added 17, JD Davison scored 13 and Keon Ellis had 12.

SAN DIEGO STATE 79, NO. 20 COLORADO STATE 49

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Matt Bradley scored 26 points and San Diego State handed Colorado State its first loss of the season in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1.

Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday.

Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points for SDSU, (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which outscored the Rams 43-17 in the second half for its largest victory margin ever against a ranked team.

The Aztecs originally were scheduled to play Nevada on Saturday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Rams (11-1, 1-1) were supposed to have played at Boise State on Friday night, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Isaiah Stevens had 19 and David Roddy 17 for Colorado State.

Lamont Butler, who returned from a broken wrist, had 11 for SDSU, while Aguek Arop had 10.

SDSU held the Rams to just 27.9% shooting from the field.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 76, TCU 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Adam Flagler rallied Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games by beating TCU.

James Akinjo had 20 points and eight assists for the Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), who went on a 14-0 run not long after falling behind by nine just seconds into the second half.

Flagler had a pair of 3-pointers on the run and all of his career-high six 3s after halftime, going 6 of 10 from deep. LJ Cryer scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long range.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points for the Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1), who were playing for the first time in 18 days because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

NO. 3 PURDUE 74, PENN STATE 67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 21 points, including the final go-ahead basket, as Purdue held on.

The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul. Mason Gillis added 14 points, Sasha Stefanovic 13 and Jaden Ivey 12 for Purdue (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten).

Williams had a three-point play with a minute left and the Nittany Lions missed a pair of 3s.

Jalen Pickett scored 21 points with 10 assists for Penn State (7-6, 2-3).

NO. 4 GONZAGA 117, PEPPERDINE 83

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Anton Watson scored 19 points and Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each as Gonzaga routed Pepperdine. The win extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 60 games.

Hunter Sallis scored 13 and Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther had 12 points each for Gonzaga (12-2, 1-0 West Coast Conference), which was playing its first game since Dec. 28. Gonzaga’s first three conference games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Houston Mallette scored 21 points and Jan Zidek 16 for Pepperdine (6-10, 0-1), which was playing its first game since Dec. 23. Pepperdine had won four of its previous five games, but was hampered by poor shooting and too many turnovers.

NO. 5 UCLA 60, CALIFORNIA 52

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Johnny Juzang made a clutch 3-pointer late despite his worst shooting performance of the season, and UCLA beat California.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points as the Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) made a victorious return to conference play after missing nearly a month due to COVID-19 issues.

Juzang, UCLA’s leading scorer and a preseason All-American, missed six of his first seven shots but drained a 3-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 55-43. Juzang had reached double figures in 17 consecutive games dating to last season, but finished Saturday with nine points.

Andre Kelly had 22 points and six rebounds for California. The Golden Bears (9-7, 2-3) have lost nine straight against their intrastate rivals.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 75, NO. 6 KANSAS 67

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed Texas Tech upended Kansas.

The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) never trailed in the second half. Ochai Agbaji’s 3-pointer with 1:12 left cut the Kansas deficit to four points, but Williams made two free thows and Kansas didn’t score again.

Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers for Kansas (12-2, 1-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Jalen Wilson added 20 points.

Three days after playing with only seven players in a 51-47 loss at No. 11 Iowa State, the Red Raiders got one more player back. But they still were without their top two scorers – Terrence Shannon (14.3 ppg) and Kevin McCullar (13.5 ppg). Shannon missed his fifth game in a row because of lingering back spasms and McCullar got hurt in practice earlier this week.

NO. 9 AUBURN 85, FLORIDA 73

K.D. Johnson scored 23 points and Auburn extended its winning streak to 11 by beating Florida.

Auburn held off a big second-half surge by Florida (9-5, 0-2 Southeastern Conference), which was led by Colin Castleton’s 22 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Duruji scored 14 for the Gators, while Myreon Jones added 13.

Jaylin Williams netted a season-high 14 points for the Tigers (14-1, 3-0), and Wendell Green Jr. added 13 for an Auburn team that outscored Florida 35-9 in bench points. Jabari Smith had 13 points and five rebounds.

OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat Iowa State.

Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12), who took control with a 14-0 run spanning five minutes late in the second half.

Oklahoma bounced back from a loss to No. 1 Baylor with a dynamic offensive performance. The Sooners shot 62% from the field overall and 82% in the second half. It was Oklahoma’s third win over a ranked team this season under first-year coach Porter Moser.

Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State (13-2, 1-2).

NO. 12 HOUSTON 76, WICHITA STATE 66

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Houston won its sixth straight.

Carlton was eight of 12 from the field and also blocked four shots.

Taze Moore scored 17 points, Fabian White Jr. added 15 and Jamal Shead had 10 points and seven assists for the Cougars. Houston (14-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) extended its home winning streak to 34 games.

Tyson Etienne scored 11 points and Dexter Dennis had 10 for the Shockers (9-5, 0-2).

OKLAHOMA STATE 64, NO. 14 TEXAS 51

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past Texas.

Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Big 12), who had lost two in a row and four of five.

Boone scored 11 points in the first half, then connected on two crucial 3-pointers in the final 2:40, including a shot with 1:26 remaining to give the Cowboys their biggest lead of the game to that point, 62-51. He also had six rebounds.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas (12-3, 2-1), which had won six in a row and 11 of its previous 12.

Allen’s basket with 4:05 remaining pulled the Longhorns within 51-49, but Oklahoma State closed on a 13-2 run.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 92, GEORGIA 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for the win.

Both teams looked to rebound from close losses, an intensity reflected in a back-and-forth first half featuring 10 lead changes.

Late baskets by Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. (14 points) helped the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) lead 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56. They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%).

Kario Oquendo had 22 points, Aaron Cook 17 and Noah Baumann 14 for the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.

NO. 16 PROVIDENCE 83, ST. JOHN’S 73

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help Providence rally in the second half and beat St. John’s.

It was the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley. He is now 300-206 in 11 seasons at Providence and five seasons at Fairfield.

Watson had 17 points in the second half for the Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East), who have won nine of their last 10. Jared Bynum had 18 points, Justin Minaya finished with 13, and Noah Horchler added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Dylan Addae-Wusu led the Red Storm with 20 points and Aaron Wheeler finished with 15. But the Red Storm were just 8 of 17 from the free throw line on the day, compared to 26 of 30 for the Friars.

It was just the second game for St. John’s (9-4, 1-1) since it had four games over 18 days postponed after multiple players were placed in COVID-19 protocols.

NO. 21 LSU 79, NO. 18 TENNESSEE 67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Tari Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and LSU held on to beat Tennessee for the Tigers’ second-straight triumph over a ranked opponent.

Darius Days scored 15 before fouling out in the final minutes and Brandon Murray added 13 points for LSU (14-1, 2-1 SEC), which has won two straight – including a victory over No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday night – since its lone loss of the season at Auburn last week.

But the victory may have come at considerable cost for the Tigers. Starting guard Xavier Pinson, who had nine points and seven assists, had to be helped to the locker room with an apparent right knee injury after slipping during a stop in the lane late in the second half.

Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Santiago Vescovi added 14 points for the Volunteers (10-4, 1-2), who trailed by as many as 20 points before pulling as close as five points with three minutes left. Uros Plavsic scored 12 for Tennessee.

NO. 19 VILLANOVA 79, DEPAUL 64

CHICAGO (AP) – Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and Villanova beat DePaul.

Gillespie shot 5 of 9 from the field and sank all five of his free throws in the second half as the Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) earned their fourth straight win. Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds.

Justin Moore scored 21 points and had seven rebounds, while Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels chipped in with 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

The Blue Demons (9-5, 0-4 Big East) got a career-high 34 points from guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was explosive in the first half with 22 points. He also had six rebounds and three steals.

NO. 24 SETON HALL 90, CONNECTICUT 87, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) –Kadary Richmond scored 27 points, including 17 straight, as Seton Hall beat UConn in overtime.

Richmond had only two points in the first half. The Pirates trailed 54-45 with 16:01 left when the sophomore took over with a scoring spree, capped by a 3-pointer that put them ahead 62-61 with 11:48 to go. Richmond shot 10 for 13 overall from the field.

Jarden Rhoden had 15 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (11-3, 2-2 Big East). He stole the ball from Tyrese Martin with 2.6 seconds left in OT and Bryce Aiken sealed the win with a pair of free throws, giving him 22 points.

Adama Sanogo scored 18 points and had 16 rebounds for the Huskies (10-4), who played for the first time in two weeks after having COVID-19 issues.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25