Mitchell has 20, leads Rhode Island over UMass 81-68

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points to lead Rhode Island to an 81-68 win over UMass on Saturday.

Mitchell made 10 of 15 shots.

Ishmael El-Amin scored 16 points for the Rams (11-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Carey also had 11 points.

Noah Fernandes scored 18 points to lead the Minutemen (7-9, 0-4). Rich Kelly had 14 points. Trent Buttrick added 11 points and had eight rebounds.

