Mitchell leads Rhode Island over Sacred Heart 72-62

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Makhel Mitchell had 14 points to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams beat Sacred Heart 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Ishmael Leggett added 12 points for the Rams (7-3). Ishmael El-Amin and Makhi Mitchell each scored 11 and Antwan Walker had 10.

Tyler Thomas scored a season-high 30 points for the Pioneers (3-7). Alex Watson added 14 points. Joey Reilly had seven assists.

