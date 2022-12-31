PHILADELPHIA (AP)Stevie Mitchell’s 19 points helped Marquette defeat Villanova 68-66 on Saturday.

Mitchell also had four steals for the Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East Conference). Kam Jones scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper was 3 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Wildcats (7-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Cam Whitmore, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Eric Dixon added 13 points and seven rebounds for Villanova. In addition, Caleb Daniels finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jones scored 14 points in the first half and Marquette went into the break trailing 44-39. After trailing by seven points in the second half, Marquette went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 53-53 with 13:27 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Chase Ross scored eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Marquette plays Tuesday against St. John’s (NY) on the road, while Villanova visits Georgetown on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.