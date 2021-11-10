Mitchell scores 13 points as Brown dumps Salve Regina 89-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)David Mitchell had 13 points as Brown rolled past Salve Regina 89-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Paxson Wojcik had 12 points for Brown. Nana Owusu-Anane added 10 points. Kino Lilly Jr. had six assists.

Cameron Collins had 18 points for the Division III Seahawks.

