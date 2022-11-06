LOS ANGELES (AP)Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.

Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards’ latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James’ final season with the team.

James scored 27 points, but lost to his hometown Cavaliers for only the second time in 19 meetings during his 20-year NBA career. He took his only other loss in March 2011 while with Miami.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers in another lively performance as a reserve, but the Lakers had no defensive answers for Mitchell or Garland.

RAPTORS 113, BULLS 104

TORONTO (AP) – Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat Chicago.

VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a sore lower back.

O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12 and Christian Koloko added a career-high 11.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Alex Caruso had 11 rebounds and 11 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls, who lost their second straight.

GRIZZLIES 103, WIZARDS 97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Memphis held on to beat Washington.

After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a 9-0 run, with Morant scoring six, and the Grizzlies held on for their third straight win.

The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.

Monte Morris had 18 points for the Wizards, while Rui Hachimura scored 15 and keyed a third-quarter Washington rally. Kyle Kuzma and Will Barton finished with 12 points apiece.

