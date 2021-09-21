MLB Calendar

ARP, Texas (KETK) - Arp Elementary kicked off a program called the Watch D.O.G.S., which stands for dads of great students. This is the school's way of introducing the students to father figures.

Monica Johnson, Arp Elementary School Counselor, organized the program for the school and got other faculty members on board after seeing it at other schools across the country. She said seeing the positive influence the program had on students in other areas made her want to bring it to East Texas.