MLB Calendar

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - As the holiday season approaches, more people are starting to buy presents. Because of this, East Texans should be careful of porch pirates that try to steal packages.

A 2021 study on holiday packages revealed, 40% of people from a group of 1,009 said they are doing all or most of their holiday shopping online. This year, two thirds more Americans also said they had a delivery package stolen from their doorstep than the previous year.