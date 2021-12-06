MLB Calendar

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2022

x-TBD – Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 – International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 25 – Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.

x-TBD – Salary arbitration hearings.

x-Feb. 16 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

x-Feb. 21- Voluntary reporting date for other players.

x-Feb. 25 – Exhibition games start.

x-Feb. 26 – Mandatory reporting date.

x-March 31 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

x-TBD – Amateur draft

x-July 19 – All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

x-Aug. 11 – Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

x-Aug. 21 – Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

x-Oct. 2 – Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 – International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

