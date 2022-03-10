NEW YORK (KETK) – Major League Baseball and the players association have reached an agreement for a new labor deal.

The deal will salvage the full 162-game season, which was feared lost after the two sides did not reach an agreement by the beginning of March.

Opening Day is expected to be April 7, roughly one week after the original start date. The deal ends the lockout on the 99th day. It was the first work stoppage for Major League Baseball since 1995.

The two sides were hampered on Wednesday by issues with the draft, leading Commissioner Rob Manfred to cancel 93 more games, raising the total to 184. Until Thursday’s deal, the season was not scheduled to begin until at least April 14 and the games that were initially canceled would not have been made up.

In MLB’s proposal for an international draft, teams would rotate picking in different quadrants of the first round over a four-year period. A slotting system would be installed similar to what the union agreed to starting in 2012 for the amateur draft covering residents of the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The international draft proposal includes hard slots that could not be negotiated by individuals. MLB estimates $17 million in additional spending for the drafted international players above the $166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, plus an additional $6 million on non-drafted players. The draft would start in 2024.

