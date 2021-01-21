AP source: Astros agree to $7M, 2-year deal with Castro

HOUSTON (AP)Catcher Jason Castro has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. The agreement is pending completion of a successful physical.

This will be Castro’s second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.

The 33-year-old gives Houston another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martin Maldonado.

Castro played for both the Angels and the Padres last season where he appeared in 27 games and hit .188 with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.

Castro had his best years with the Astros where he 617 games and was named to the All-Star game in 2013. He hit .232 with 62 homers and 212 RBIs in his six seasons in Houston.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports