Cubs, Gomes finalize $13 million, two-year contract

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs and catcher Yan Gomes finalized a $13 million, two-year contract on Wednesday that includes a club option for 2024.

The Cubs also have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. Chicago also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras, who turns 30 in May.

The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.

He gets $6 million in each of the next two seasons, and Chicago has a $6 million option with a $1 million buyout. Gomes can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games started at catcher: $250,000 each for 81, 91, 101 and 111.

Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 career games.

Gomes had his best year with Cleveland in 2014, batting .278 with a career-high 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 135 games. He also hit 16 homers for Cleveland in 2018, earning his only All-Star nod.

The Cubs are retooling after going 71-91 for their first losing record since 2014. They claimed left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from Cincinnati on Nov. 7.

