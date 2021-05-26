Cubs place Hoerner on injured list with strained hamstring

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Iowa prior to Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hoerner was injured while trying to beat out a bunt in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He is hitting .338 in 21 games.

Ortega had a .250 batting average with four home runs for Iowa in 16 games. The 30-year-old has played in 143 major league games with four teams.

Right-hander Shelby Miller was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 but his career has since been derailed by injuries.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51