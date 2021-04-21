D-backs to face Reds after some unfinished business

The Arizona Diamondbacks and host Cincinnati Reds will conclude their suspended game on Wednesday before continuing their three-game series with the day’s regularly scheduled contest.

The teams will pick up the suspended game where they left off when heavy rain forced the suspension on Tuesday night. Arizona will be at the plate in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded and one out, leading 5-4.

Cincinnati will turn to starter Tyler Mahle (1-1, 2.57 ERA) for the regularly scheduled game. The right-hander allowed two runs over five innings in last Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to San Francisco.

The 26-year-old is making his second start against Arizona this season after throwing 92 pitches over four scoreless innings at Chase Field on April 9 in a Cincinnati win.

Arizona will counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-2, 8.44), who allowed six runs on nine hits over six innings in last Thursday’s 11-6 victory over Washington.

The 32-year-old won his only start against Cincinnati in a 1-0 game on Sept. 14, 2019, at Chase Field, tossing seven scoreless innings with three hits allowed and five strikeouts.

Arizona has been forced to adjust early this season due to injuries to several key players, including outfielder Ketel Marte (right hamstring strain) and reliever Joakim Soria (left calf strain).

The team is also awaiting the return of first baseman Christian Walker (right oblique strain) and outfielder Tim Locastro, who landed on the disabled list over the weekend with a dislocated left pinkie finger.

“When we get those players back — and we know who they are and we miss them, and they’re working their butts off to get back to us — we’re going to be that much better,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Locastro was batting .269 with three stolen bases and has been replaced by Nick Heath, who joined the team on Sunday and went 3-for-4 in his debut. The 27-year-old, who was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Saturday, recorded a total of 60 stolen bases in the minors in 2019.

Arizona received a boost on Tuesday from right-handed reliever J.B. Bukauskas, who stranded two baserunners and retired the only batter he faced in his major league debut. The 24-year-old was acquired from Houston in 2019 as part of the Zack Greinke trade.

The Reds are playing shorthanded with right fielder Nick Castellanos set to serve the back end of his two-game suspension on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is also without third baseman Mike Moustakas, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to illness. Kyle Farmer filled in for Moustakas on Tuesday and delivered his first homer since Sept. 22, 2019.

The Reds have been one of the surprises of the early season with a 7-2 home record, and outfielder Jesse Winker likes the atmosphere around the ballclub.

“We have a bunch of guys pulling for one another,” Winker said. “We have each other’s backs. We’re here to compete and we feel like we’re in every game no matter what. Things happen in games. Sometimes plays happen and we just kind of pick one another up and get back to work. It’s a real pleasure to be a part of. It just makes coming to the yard the best time. It’s really what it’s all about.”

