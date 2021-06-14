Diamondbacks take 19-game road losing streak to San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants return home to get their first look at Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Matt Peacock when the National League West rivals open a four-game series on Monday night.

Left-hander Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79 ERA) is expected to get the ball for the Giants, who have the best record in the NL. The Diamondbacks, losers of 19 straight on the road, have MLB’s worst record.

After eight straight relief appearances to begin his career, including a major league debut on April 6in which he recorded his first win, Peacock (2-3, 5.24) has made five consecutive starts. The past two have been his weakest of the bunch.

The 27-year-old limited Miami, the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis to a total of six runs in 16 1/3 innings in his first three starts, but has since lasted a total of just 6 1/3 innings in losses to Milwaukee and Oakland, allowing seven runs (six earned), eight hits and seven walks in those outings. He struck out just three batters.

Peacock didn’t pitch when the Diamondbacks were swept 5-4 and 8-0 at home by the Giants in a two-game set last month. The series featured Giants rookie Jason Vosler’s first big-league home run.

The corner infielder has hit two more in his past 11 games, including one in Texas during a just completed six-game trip in which the Giants alternated wins and losses.

San Francisco comes home battling a hitting slump that covered the entire four-game stay in Washington, where the Giants managed a split despite scoring just three runs.

They totaled just 17 hits in the four games, with just five extra-base hits, including a home run by Buster Posey in the series opener and a double by Vosler in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat.

Shortly before boarding the cross-country flight home, Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters he was not happy with just a split on the road.

“It extends beyond today’s game,” he noted about the hitting slump. “We have a higher level of competitiveness in us.”

In the Diamondbacks, the Giants will see a team that’s lost 10 in a row and 26 of 29. Their last win came June 1 in a 6-5 home victory over the New York Mets.

They haven’t won a road game since a 7-0 contest at Atlanta on April 25.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to walk through in my managerial career,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo assured after Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, which came three days after he said goodbye to the club’s two hitting coaches — Darnell Coles and Eric Hinske.

Arizona has responded to the firings with one of their best three-game offensive stretches of the season, totaling 15 runs on 28 hits in the three-game series with the Angels. They had three home runs and six doubles among the 28 hits.

The Diamondbacks collected 10 hits in each of their losses Friday and Saturday. They had 10 or more just 20 times in their first 63 games.

For what it’s worth, Arizona has a decent history against Wood, who has gone 5-4 against them with a 2.96 ERA in 19 games, including 11 starts. Wood hasn’t beaten the Diamondbacks in his past seven appearances against them, dating back to 2017.

Nick Ahmed has a pair of career homers off Wood.

The Arizona shortstop had a double on Friday and an RBI single on Saturday in the Diamondbacks’ one-run losses to the Angels. He went 0-for-2 in the series finale.

–Field Level Media