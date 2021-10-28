Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

ATLANTA (AP)Houston’s 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.

Wednesday night’s game averaged a 5.8 rating, 14 share and 10,280,000 viewers on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.

Game 2 drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

