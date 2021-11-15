Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45.

ESPN reported that the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, citing Lugo’s family.

Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000-11 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

