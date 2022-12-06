SAN DIEGO (AP)John Lowe, who created the quality start statistic while covering baseball for the Detroit Free Press and other newspapers for more than three decades, won the BBWAA Career Excellence Award on Tuesday.

The honor was announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the winter meetings.

Lowe was chosen on 137 ballots in voting by BBWAA members with at least 10 consecutive years of service. The late Gerry Fraley was second with 135 in the closest vote since the mail-ballot system began in 2002. Bruce Jenkins drew 106.

Lowe will be honored during Hall of Fame induction weekend July 21-24 in Cooperstown, New York.

In 1985, Lowe created the quality start stat, and it’s since become part of the baseball landscape – six innings pitched, no more than three earned runs allowed.

For years, Lowe stood out in press boxes for his work at the keyboard, along with his sharp attire. Impeccably dressed in a jacket, crisp shirt and tie, he often wore a Panama hat to accent the outfit.

Lowe covered baseball from 1979-2014, the last 29 years as the Tigers beat writer for the Free Press after earlier stints with the Los Angeles Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Lowe was president of the BBWAA in 2010.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports