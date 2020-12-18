MLB Calendar

SAN DIEGO (AP)Yu Darvish found out things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing.

The right-hander didn't think he'd be traded away by the Chicago Cubs but was caught up in Preller's vortex. Within the span of about 24 hours this week, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay, finalized a $28 million, four-year deal with South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong, a deal that could be worth $34 million over five seasons if a a mutual option is excised and contains $1 million annually in performance bonuses. San Diego then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal.