MLB Calendar

SAN DIEGO (AP)Jurickson Profar, who played five positions for San Diego last season, signed a $21 million, three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the Padres.

Profar had been a free agent. He chose to return to San Diego, which improved significantly this offseason with the additions of starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, and South Korea slugger Kim Ha-seong.