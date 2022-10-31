PHILADELPHIA, PA (KETK) – Major League Baseball has announced that Game Three of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to weather.

The game will now be on Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. Eastern on FOX51, and the remainder of the Fall Classic will push back a day. Tickets for all games are still valid for the game number on each ticket, MLB PR announced.

Game 3

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Central

Game 4

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 5

Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 6

Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m. Central

*Game 7

Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:03 p.m. Central

*if necessary