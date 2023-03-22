SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Texas Rangers have started eight different catchers on opening day in the last eleven seasons, and there’s a good chance that could become nine in 12 seasons when they open up the 2023 season next week.

New manager Bruce Bochy has a couple of options in Jonah Heim, who’s heading into his third season as a Ranger, and Mitch Garver, who’s returning for a second season after having tendon surgery on his right arm in 2022.

Tobin McDuff has more on one of the team’s question marks heading into the 2023 season.