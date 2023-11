ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Reigning World Series Champions the Texas Rangers are set to host the Chicago Cubs for the 2024 MLB Opening Night.

ESPN said they will exclusively televise opening night on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers claimed their first World Series title in franchise history with a 5-0 win in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.