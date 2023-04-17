ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Rangers recently became the sixteenth team in Major League Baseball to reveal their City Connect Jersey, though early fan reviews aren’t all positive.

The new uniform, inspired by the history of baseball in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was unveiled on Monday, April 17, 2023, with its on-field debut set for Friday, April 21, when the Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Photos of the new look and the merchandise associated with it are provided below, courtesy of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club:

The new City Connect Jersey for the Texas Rangers includes many references to the history of baseball in Texas, including the date “4-21”, or April 21, being embroidered on the side of the hat and the inside of the back of the jersey.

According to officials with the Texas Rangers, April 21, 1836, is when Texas declared its independence from Mexico. On April 21, 1868, the first championship baseball game was played in the state of Texas. On April 21, 1972, the Texas Rangers played their first home game in Arlington.

Officials with the Rangers said the “TX” in a Gothic font pays homage to the Dallas Eagles, a former minor league baseball team in Texas. The “spur” on the X, as well as a redesigned spur logo, pays homage to the DFW Spurs, the team that paved the way for the Texas Rangers.

The new uniform has received mixed reviews on social media, with several people commenting on the various reveals posted on Twitter by the Texas Rangers either strongly disliking the look, or claiming that they love it.