ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Arlington will get to celebrate a dream five decades in the making on Friday. The Rangers World Series Victory Parade is being held on Friday at Globe Life Field.

“We want fans to come out to the Entertainment District this Friday and really enjoy the moment, soak it all up and have a great time,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

The parade starts at 12:15 p.m. in Supra Lot A on Cowboys Way. The following roads around Globe Life Field will be closed for the parade route starting at 10 a.m. on Friday:

Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive

AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway

Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive

E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way

Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way

Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way

The City of Arlington released the following map of the parade route and free places to park:

After the parade, there will be a celebration in the Globe Life Field North Plaza and Tundra Lot B featuring four-time World Championship manager Bruce Bochy, Rangers players, executives and Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Chuck Morgan.

The parade also goes around Choctaw Stadium where concession stands and restrooms can be accessed through the north and west entrances. Several school districts in the area will be off tomorrow for the parade and Mayor Ross put out an official excuse note for anyone to use.

For photos of the parade, the City of Arlington should be sharing some on Facebook and KETK will be live streaming it on KETK.com starting at 12:15 p.m.