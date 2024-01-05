LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The World Champion Texas Rangers winter caravan will be stopping in Longview on Friday Jan. 12 with the Commissioner’s Trophy and a few familiar faces.

Josh Sborz, who pitched the last seven outs in the World Series, and Rangers radio broadcaster, Matt Hicks, will be at the Kroger grocery store on West Marshall Avenue in Longview from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The caravan will be making stops across Texas for the rest of January. To learn more visit the Texas Rangers winter caravan online.