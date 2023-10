ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the World Series tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington. In game one the Rangers won in dramatic fashion with a walk-off home run in extra-innings.

This is the Ranger’s first visit to the World Series since 2011 and the Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Tonight’s game will be available exclusively on FOX51 at 7:03 p.m.