Phillies sign RHP Knebel to $10 million, 1-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60 games finished.

The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, held opponents to a .176 batting average and had three saves in 27 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He stranded all six inherited runners and struck out 30 of 101 batters.

A veteran of eight major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2015-20) and Los Angeles (2021), Knebel has appeared in 266 career games, posting a 3.23 ERA with 60 saves and 366 strikeouts in 262 innings.

Knebel was named to his first National League All-Star team in 2017 and led all NL pitchers with 76 appearances while ranking second with 1.78 ERA among arelievers with 75 or more innings.

Knebel was originally selected by Detroit with the 39th pick in the 2013 anateur draft.

Philadelphia also agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year deal with infielder Johan Camargo, who can earn $50,000 each for 450 and 500 plate appearances.

Camargo became a free agent this week when Atlanta failed to offer a 2022 contract. Camarho hit .326 at Triple-A Gwinnett this year with 24 doubles, 19 homers and 67 RBIs. He played 15 games for the Braves plus four in the postseason.

Right-hander Adonis Medina was designated for assignment.

