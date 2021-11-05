Pirates claim outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from Yankees

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees, adding him to a wide-open outfield mix for 2022.

Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021. The 28-year-old switch-hitter played each outfield position multiple times.

The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open. The Pirates waived Gregory Polanco in late August and used a variety of players following his departure, including Yoshi Tsutsugo, who became a free agent on Thursday.

Allen is a career .241 hitter in the majors, with stops in Cleveland, San Diego and New York. He hit an impressive .326 in 73 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51