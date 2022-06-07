ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay minor league pitcher David Hess threw one inning for the rookie-level FCL Rays on Tuesday, his first game since undergoing treatment for a cancerous tumor in his chest.

Hess announced last October after experiencing chest tightness and shortness of breath that a cancerous germ cell tumor was found sitting in the center of his chest, pressing against his heart and lungs.

Hess worked the fourth inning against the FCL Orioles at Baltimore’s complex in Sarasota, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.

The 28-year-old has pitched in the majors for Baltimore, Miami and Tampa Bay, going 6-22 in parts of four seasons. He finished last year with Triple-A Durham, where he was 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA.

”Hess’ story is an incredible one,” Rays reliever Luke Bard said before Tuesday night’s home game against St. Louis. ”I’m rooting for this guy always.”

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports