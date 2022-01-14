Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against Arizona, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The Rockies said Friday the games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress.

Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled on Feb. 16 unless there is an agreement.

