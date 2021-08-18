MLS-leading Revolution beat DC United 3-2

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games – with a draw – to stay atop the Supporters’ Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores’ through ball for a calm finish.

Ramon Abila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.

SOUNDERS 1, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Raul Ruidiaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and Seattle beat FC Dallas.

Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games – following a stretch of four losses in five games – and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .

Ruidiaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidiaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Dallas dropped to 5-9-6.

TIMBERS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Daniel Salloi scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied Portland.

Felipe Mora scored for Portland (7-9-3) in the 17th minute.

Kansas City (11-4-5) has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July.

UNION 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s victory over New York City.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (8-5-7) to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight.

Bedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline.

NYCFC (9-6-4) had its unbeaten streak end at six.

INTER MIAMI 3, FIRE 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season.

Miami (5-9-4) won its third straight home game, while Chicago (5-10-5) had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches – with 12 losses.

Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.

RED BULLS 1, CREW 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute for his first MLS goal and New York beat Columbus.

New York (6-9-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak. Columbus (6-8-6) has lost five straight matches – the longest losing streak by a defending champion since the LA Galaxy dropped seven in a row in 2006.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had his seventh shutout of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute and Atlanta beat Toronto.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four. Toronto (3-11-6) has an MLS-low 15 points.

WHITECAPS 2, AUSTIN FC 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help Vancouver beat Austin FC.

Vancouver (4-7-8) entered having drawn five straight matches – one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin (4-11-4) avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches.

Jakob Nerwinski tied it at 1 for Vancouver in the 52nd minute.

Alexander Ring opened the scoring for Austin in the 37th.

MONTREAL 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) – Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in the draw with FC Cincinnati.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, DYNAMO 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Anderson Julio rolled a shot inside the post in the 88th minute to lift Real Salt Lake past Houston.

Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake (7-6-6). It has won back-to-back games and has just one loss in its last eight.

Fafa Picault scored for Houston (3-8-9). The Dynamo have lost four games in a row and are winless in 13.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NASHVILLE 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and Nashville tied Orlando City

Nashville (7-2-11) moved a point ahead of New York City FC for second in the Eastern Conference standings with 32.

Antonio Carlos tied it for Orlando City (8-4-7) in the 58th minute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51