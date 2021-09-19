MLS-leading Revolution tie defending champion Crew 1-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 1-1 on Saturday night.

Room favored his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Adam Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and, 10 seconds later – after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal – parried a header.

Harrison Afful played a bending 20-yard ball-in to Zardes for a header that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and banged off the post before skipping into the net to open the scoring in the 58th minute. A careless pass by Jonathan Mensah was intercepted by Buksa, who took a couple dribbles before beating Room one-on-one to level the score in the 62nd.

New England (17-4-5) is unbeaten in three straight games. Columbus (8-11-9), the defending MLS Cup champion, is 10th in the Eastern Conference.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, SOUNDERS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Damir Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat Seattle.

David Ochoa had two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-9-6). The 20-year old has four shutouts this season.

Aaron Herrera went toward the end line, faked inside and then cut back to evade defender Brad Smith before playing a perfectly placed ball in front of the net, where Kreilach put a header into an open net in the 48th minute.

Stefan Frei had four saves for Seattle (13-5-6).

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, FC CINCINNATI 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Keaton Parks and Valentin Castellanos scored to help New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati.

Castellanos netted his 12th goal of the season when he converted from the penalty spot to give New York City (11-8-5) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Brenner Souza da Silva score for Cincinnati (4-12-8) in the fourth minute, and Keaton Parks tied it in the 37th.

Cincinnati’s Alvaro Barreal and Isaac Atanga were shown late red cards.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, D.C. UNITED 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Ezequiel Barco had a goal and an assist in Atlanta United’s victory over D.C. United.

Barco has six goals and five assists in nine games, and Atlanta (9-7-9) has won seven of eight to surge into solid playoff contention.

Josef Martinez and George Bello also scored for Atlanta. Felipe Martins and Edison Flores scored for D.C. (10-11-4).

TORONTO FC 2, NASVILLE 1

TORONTO (AP) – Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-5 defender managed to contort his body to get a leg to a Yeferson Soteldo free kick as he crashed the goal. Soteldo took the free kick quickly after captain Michael Bradley put the ball down.

C.J. Sapong tied it for Nashville (10-3-11) five minutes earlier, scoring his 81st career goal in his 300th MLS regular-season game. Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for Toronto (4-15-6) in the 18th minute.

MINNESTOTA UNITED 3, GALAXY 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Ethan Finlay also sored for Minnesota (9-8-7). Tyler Miller had two saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

The Galaxy (11-9-5) are winless in six games.

EARTHQUAKES 4, AUSTIN FC 3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Javier ”Chofis” Lopez scored twice – his second consecutive multi-goal game – and San Jose rallied to beat Austin FC.

Chofis had his first MLS hat trick in a 4-3 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Cristian Espinoza and Marcos Lopez also scored for San Jose (7-9-9). Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher and Alexander Ring scored for Austin (5-16-4).

DYNAMO 3, FC DALLAS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist to lead Houston past FC Dallas.

Dorsey tapped in a side-netter in the fifth minute and then played a one-touch pass to Fabrice-Jean Picault for a point-blank finish in the 20th to give Houston (5-10-11) a 2-0 lead.

Darwin Quintero converted from the penalty spot in the 59th before Jader Obrian scored a goal in the 86th minute and another in stoppage time for Dallas (6-11-9).