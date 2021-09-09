MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day on Fox

NEW YORK (AP)Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday.

MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.

All 13 postseason games will be on national television in the United States and Canada. In addition to the Fox and Fox Deportes Thanksgiving Day game, ABC and Univision’s UniMas will broadcast the final.

TSN and TVA Sports networks will air every MLS postseason match in Canada.

Major League Soccer has never played a match on Thanksgiving Day. The broadcast on Fox will follow the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

—

