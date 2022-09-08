NEW YORK (AP)The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee suspended Lucas Cavallini for four games Thursday.

Cavallini received a red card for stepping on an opponent’s head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s 3-0 loss to Nashville on Aug. 27. The disciplinary committee said in a statement that the punishment is for ”violent conduct.”

Cavallini wasn’t in the lineup for a 2-0 loss to San Jose last week. He will miss Saturday’s game against the Rapids in Colorado and two additional matches.

The 29-year-old Canadian striker will be eligible to return on Oct. 1, when Vancouver hosts Austin.

Cavallini has eight goals and two assists in 22 MLS games this season, along with eight yellow cards and one red.

