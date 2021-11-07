Atlanta United beats Cincinnati 2-1, earns playoff berth

MLS
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Miles Robinson and Josef Martinez scored and Atlanta United overcame an early deficit to beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday and clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Atlanta (13-9-12) earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. It will play fourth-seeded New York City FC in the first round.

Robinson scored in the 70th minute and Martinez gave Atlanta United its first lead in the 79th at 2-1. Robinson, a 24-year old in his fifth MLS season, flicked a header off a corner kick by Ezequiel Barco that slipped under the crossbar for his first career goal to make it 1-1 and Martinez side-netted a volley, off a clearance attempt that sailed high in the air before the finish from corner of the 6-yard box.

Zico Bailey gave Cincinnati (4-22-8) the lead in the 21st minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51