FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)New England’s unbeaten streak reached 10 after a 2-2 draw Sunday against Cincinnati, which got a tying goal by Brenner in the 73rd minute and set a team record for points in a Major League Soccer season.

Brenner became Cincinnati’s first player to score in three straight games, tying the score off a pass from Luciano Acosta. New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic rolled a pass into traffic that bounced off a foot of Damian Rivera to Allan Cruz, who played the ball to Acosta.

New England’s streak (four wins, six draws) dates to April 30 and is the longest in the league this season. It is one shy the team record set in 2005 and matched in 2019.

Dylan Borrero scored in the 30th minute for Revolution (6-5-7) from a Sebastian Lletget pass, and Gustavo Bou got a goal in the 55th.

Cincinnati (7-7-4) tied the score in the 41st minute when Acosta’s corner kick deflected in off Henry Kessler for an own goal. Cincinnati has one more point than its total in its inaugural MLS season in 2019, accumulated over a 34-game schedule.

The Revolution outshot Cincinnati 18-15, with nine shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.

Petrovic saved five of seven shots for the Revolution. Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Revolution visit New York City and Cincinnati hosts the New York Red Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.