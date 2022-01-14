Colorado’s Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team

PHOENIX (AP)Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord.

Bassett left Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.

Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Fridaythat Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett on a 1 1/2-season loan.

A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his Major League Soccer debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games.

He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

American players from MLS have been training in Phoenix ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers that start Jan. 27.

