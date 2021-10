HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday.

New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.

The Red Bulls are 5-0-2 in their last seven games.