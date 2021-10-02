Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Cecilio Dominguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin.

Dominguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. Dominguez had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez’s cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored his 13th goal of the season for RSL in the 64th, finishing a nice pass from Rubio Rubin.

