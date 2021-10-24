Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1

MLS
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Sebastian Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday.

Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead.

Austin (9-19-4) scored on an own goal in the seventh minute. The Dynamo’s Zarek Valentin was called for a foul in the area, leading to a penalty kick by Cecilio Dominguez that bounced off the left post and then the right before careening off goalkeeper Marko Maric into the goal.

Houston (6-14-12) scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51