Fabio scores in 91st minute, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Fabio scored a game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. The Red Bulls are the first team to play nine straight home matches without either team reaching two goals since Columbus in 2006.

Fabio headed in a feed from second-half substitute Caden Clark to keep New York’s playoff hopes alive.

Montreal (11-11-10) had drawn its last three matches with two of those featuring 95th-minute equalizers.

