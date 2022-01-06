Lletget, Robinson, Arriola, Johnson on US training roster

CHICAGO (AP)Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, defender Miles Robinson, forward Paul Arriola and goalkeeper Sean Johnson are rejoining the U.S. national team for a 19-man training camp ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.

The four were given time off after the Major League Soccer season and missed last month’s exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic returns to the roster announced Thursday after missing last month’s camp while training with Bologna.

Defender Aaron Long, recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon on May 15, will be at his third straight camp after training with the U.S. in November and December. He has not gotten into a game since getting hurt.

Forward Jordan Morris played against Bosnia on Dec. 18 in his first national team appearance since tearing his left ACL on Feb. 20.

New England left back DeJuan Jones will train with the national team for the first time.

Players will train in Phoenix from Friday until Jan. 21, and some will join Europe-based players when they report to Columbus, Ohio, for a Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), DeJuan Jones (New England), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Djordje Mihailovic Montreal), Sebastian Lletget (New England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

