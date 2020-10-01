Montreal Impact acquires striker Mason Toye from Minnesota

MONTREAL (AP)The Montreal Impact acquired striker Mason Toye from Minnesota FC on Thursday.

Toye has seven goals and four assists in 42 career Major League Soccer games. The 21-year-old was selected seventh overall by Minnesota in the 2018 MLS draft and has played for the U.S. national team in the U19, U20 and U23 categories.

In return, Montreal will give Minnesota $600,000 in general allocation money over 2020 and 2021 and a second-round pick in next year’s draft.

Toye will join the team at the Impact’s temporary home in Harrison, New Jersey, and is expected to be available when Montreal visits Columbus on Oct. 7.

Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said Toye fits the club’s philosophy of having young players with high potential.

”We are happy with the acquisition of Mason, who fits the profile we wanted, meaning a striker who can score and who has already demonstrated what he’s capable of in this league,” Renard said in a release.

