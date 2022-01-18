Paraguayan Sebastián Ferreira signs with Houston Dynamo

MLS
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Forward Sebastian Ferreira has signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, leaving Paraguay’s Libertad.

The 23-year-old is a designated player, the team said Tuesday. Designated players last year counted a maximum $612,500 to a team’s salary cap.

Ferreira scored 34 goals in 79 appearances over two years for Libertad. He also has played for Paraguay’s Olimpia (2016-17) and Independiente (2017-18) and Mexico’s Morelia (2018-20).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51