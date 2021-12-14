Pat Noonan hired as coach of Cincinnati’s MLS team

CINCINNATI (AP)Pat Noonan was hired Tuesday as the sixth head coach of Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team in a little more than three seasons.

The 41-year-old, who scored one goal in 15 appearances for the United States, has been an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy (2013-16), the U.S. (2017) and Philadelphia (2018-21).

Cincinnati has finished 24th, 26th and 27th overall in its three MLS seasons. It had four wins, 22 losses and eight draws this year.

Alan Koch coached Cincinnati in the lower-tier United Soccer League and remained with it for the start of its first MLS season in 2019. He was fired that May and replaced on an interim basis by assistant Yoann Damet, and Ron Jans was hired that August.

Jans quit in February 2020 after an investigation by MLS found he had used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments. Damet took over again on an interim basis, and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam was hired that May.

Stam was fired Sept. 27 after a stretch that included one win, eight losses and seven draws in a 16-game span, and under-19 coach Tyrone Marshall took over as interim coach.

General manager Gerard Nijkamp left in August and was replaced on Oct. 4 by Chris Albright, Noonan’s former boss in Philadelphia as technical director.

